Gliders and pilots reach new heights in Blue Ridge flying competition

More than 30 gliders and pilots participated in the week long contest
More than 30 gliders and pilots participated in the week long contest
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A contest that reached new heights in New Castle wrapped up Saturday.

More than 30 gliders and pilots from across the country flew in to southwest Virginia for the annual soaring contest.

A local group known as the Blue Ridge Soaring Society puts on a competition of flights, glides and distance flying.

While the weather rained out the final day of the competition, organizers say they had five days of beautiful flying conditions.

