Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet the first traditional Mexican dance group in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dream Dance & Fitness LLC has started a new traditional Mexican dance Group and they stopped by WDBJ7 for a special performance.

Ernedy Rosas, Lizbeth Martines, and Saheli Vilchis have been practicing a folkore dance from Chiapas, Mexico for Months.

Here at WDBJ7 we like to highlight businesses, events, and leaders in our hometowns. And with this month being Hispanic Heritage Month, I’d like to introduce you to Dream Dance & Fitness LLC Founder Marina Trejo.

Trejo along with retired instructor Sarita are leading the dance group. She’s also the chair for Leading Latinas, a youth mentorship program with Latinas Network.

“It’s something new that Dream Dance has to offer for the Hispanic Community and the rest of the community who wants to see and educate themselves about our traditional dance that represents different states from Mexico. This is centuries, and centuries, and centuries that we as you know as Mexican you know that our country represents every single state with a different dance,” said Trejo.

You can watch them perform at the Local Colors Hispanic Heritage Month festival scheduled for next Saturday.

Watch the following video to see the interview in Spanish.

