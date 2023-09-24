Birthdays
Police respond to scene at Ferncliff Apartments in Northwest Roanoke

There are several police units on the scene.
There are several police units on the scene.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City police have responded to an incident near the Ferncliff Apartments in Northwest Roanoke Saturday evening.

Several police units responded near the complex off Cove Road. Police have not yet provided information about the circumstances behind their response.

Our WDBJ7 crews at the scene tell us Ferncliff Avenue Northwest is completely blocked off.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

