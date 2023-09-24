Birthdays
Roanoke’s homeless population dines with dignity at annual community dinner

The annual dinner welcome more than 100 people to Elmwood Park
The annual dinner welcome more than 100 people to Elmwood Park(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday night was a time to make the homeless population in Roanoke feel special and loved.

The Least of These Ministry held its fourth annual Dining with Dignity. The rain did not stop people from coming to Elmwood Park for a meal that included a hot entrée, salad and dessert.

Volunteers waited the tables taking orders wearing black pants and white shirts. They served meals donated by Outback, Carrabba’s and Olive Garden.

Both volunteers and the homeless who came out added their handprint to a collage, symbolizing we’re all people no matter the circumstances.

More than 100 people attended this year’s dinner.

