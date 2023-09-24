Birthdays
Smith Mountain Lake’s annual wine festival returns

Proceeds from this year's festival go toward local charities
Proceeds from this year's festival go toward local charities
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People braved the rain on Saturday for wine and a good time at Smith Mountain Lake’s annual Wine Festival.

Proceeds from this year’s festival at Crazy Horse Marina will go toward local charities.

The non-profit organization, Hook Lines and Singers, Inc., is hoping to raise thousands of dollars for each of the seven local charities.

The festival continues on Sunday.

More information can be found here.

