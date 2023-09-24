Smith Mountain Lake’s annual wine festival returns

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People braved the rain on Saturday for wine and a good time at Smith Mountain Lake’s annual Wine Festival.

Proceeds from this year’s festival at Crazy Horse Marina will go toward local charities.

The non-profit organization, Hook Lines and Singers, Inc., is hoping to raise thousands of dollars for each of the seven local charities.

The festival continues on Sunday.

