Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

South Carolina woman dead after falling along Blue Ridge Parkway

Woman dies along Blue Ridge Parkway
Woman dies along Blue Ridge Parkway(Source: National Park Service)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina woman fell to her death Saturday afternoon along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

61-year-old Nancy Sampson was found by rangers having fallen about 150 feet from the overlook at Glassmine Falls in Buncombe County, North Carolina.

Reems Creek Fire Department first responders, Mt. Mitchell State Park Rangers and a volunteer with a Trauma Intervention Program of Western North Carolina helped recover Sampson’s body.

Rangers said she died from injuries from the fall.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor declares Virginia state of emergency ahead of potential tropical storm
Goodwill Grocery Store set to open in Northwest Roanoke City.
First Goodwill Grocery store in the country will open in Roanoke
Sunday's Forecast
Clouds hang tough into Sunday
Kathryn Dooley
Police in search of endangered Vinton woman
Roanoke County Public Schools
Roanoke County teacher asked to remove “All are safe in VA” sticker from office

Latest News

Proceeds from this year's festival go toward local charities
Smith Mountain Lake’s annual wine festival returns
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.
Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot
Attendees at this year's heart walk raised $87,000
Danville community walks for fight against heart disease and stroke
Full Forecast: Late Saturday Evening Update
More than 30 gliders and pilots participated in the week long contest
Gliders and pilots reach new heights in Blue Ridge flying competition