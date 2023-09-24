South Carolina woman dead after falling along Blue Ridge Parkway

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina woman fell to her death Saturday afternoon along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

61-year-old Nancy Sampson was found by rangers having fallen about 150 feet from the overlook at Glassmine Falls in Buncombe County, North Carolina.

Reems Creek Fire Department first responders, Mt. Mitchell State Park Rangers and a volunteer with a Trauma Intervention Program of Western North Carolina helped recover Sampson’s body.

Rangers said she died from injuries from the fall.

