Touch-A-Truck event shines through the rain

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the rain, community members in Roanoke County refused to let it ruin their day, by engaging with commercial vehicles typically seen on the highway.

This marks the return of the Touch-A-Truck event since 2019.

Green Hill Park was filled with different vehicles, from bucket trucks and emergency vehicles to tractor-trailers.

The event had food vendors and a lot of activities for children.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about these vehicles directly from their operators.

