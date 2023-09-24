Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Touch-A-Truck event shines through the rain

Green Hill Park was filled with different vehicles, from bucket trucks and emergency vehicles...
Green Hill Park was filled with different vehicles, from bucket trucks and emergency vehicles to tractor-trailers.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the rain, community members in Roanoke County refused to let it ruin their day, by engaging with commercial vehicles typically seen on the highway.

This marks the return of the Touch-A-Truck event since 2019.

Green Hill Park was filled with different vehicles, from bucket trucks and emergency vehicles to tractor-trailers.

The event had food vendors and a lot of activities for children.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about these vehicles directly from their operators.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor declares Virginia state of emergency ahead of potential tropical storm
Goodwill Grocery Store set to open in Northwest Roanoke City.
First Goodwill Grocery store in the country will open in Roanoke
We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ophelia brings tropical rainfall & gusty winds
Kathryn Dooley
Police in search of endangered Vinton woman
Roanoke County Public Schools
Roanoke County teacher asked to remove “All are safe in VA” sticker from office

Latest News

As tropical storm Ophelia makes its way through the east coast, people from our hometowns are...
People from our hometown are helping with tropical storm Ophelia
Weekend News Bulletin for Saturday, September 23
We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ophelia brings tropical rainfall & gusty winds
Full Forecast: Saturday evening forecast