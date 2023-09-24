Birthdays
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) -The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Botetourt County.

According to police, a 2005 Honda CBR 1000 was traveling north on Sanderson Drive on Sunday at 2 a.m. when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway.

The motorcycle then struck a ditch and telephone guidewires. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was identified as Jaycob Wayne Coal Sorrells, 18, of Troutville, Va.

Sorrells was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

