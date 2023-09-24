Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached at $750 million, the seventh-largest in the lottery’s history, ahead of Saturday’s night drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value is $350.6 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers are 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor declares Virginia state of emergency ahead of potential tropical storm
Goodwill Grocery Store set to open in Northwest Roanoke City.
First Goodwill Grocery store in the country will open in Roanoke
Sunday's Forecast
Clouds hang tough into Sunday
Kathryn Dooley
Police in search of endangered Vinton woman
Roanoke County Public Schools
Roanoke County teacher asked to remove “All are safe in VA” sticker from office

Latest News

Proceeds from this year's festival go toward local charities
Smith Mountain Lake’s annual wine festival returns
Attendees at this year's heart walk raised $87,000
Danville community walks for fight against heart disease and stroke
Full Forecast: Late Saturday Evening Update
More than 30 gliders and pilots participated in the week long contest
Gliders and pilots reach new heights in Blue Ridge flying competition