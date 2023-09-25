American Heart Association teaches how to perform CPR

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 3 out of 4 cardiac arrest occur outside of the hospital and in the community. Knowing how to perform CPR is vital to saving someone’s life until EMS gets there.

Immediate action is needed when a cardiac arrest occurs, and every second counts. Patient survival is linked to the quality of CPR that the receive with in the first few minutes of a cardiac arrest event.

Angela Witt, a registered nurse and American Heart Association life support instructor for Carilion Clinic stopped by Here @ Home to talk about how people in our hometowns can get that crucial CPR education and access to AEDs.

Tune in to learn how you can help someone who may be experiencing cardiac arrest.

For more information about Carillion’s CPR classes, contact the Carilion Training and Development Center at 540-768-0540

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.