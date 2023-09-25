Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

American Heart Association teaches how to perform CPR

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 3 out of 4 cardiac arrest occur outside of the hospital and in the community. Knowing how to perform CPR is vital to saving someone’s life until EMS gets there.

Immediate action is needed when a cardiac arrest occurs, and every second counts. Patient survival is linked to the quality of CPR that the receive with in the first few minutes of a cardiac arrest event.

Angela Witt, a registered nurse and American Heart Association life support instructor for Carilion Clinic stopped by Here @ Home to talk about how people in our hometowns can get that crucial CPR education and access to AEDs.

Tune in to learn how you can help someone who may be experiencing cardiac arrest.

For more information about Carillion’s CPR classes, contact the Carilion Training and Development Center at 540-768-0540

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies along Blue Ridge Parkway
South Carolina woman dead after falling along Blue Ridge Parkway
There are several police units on the scene.
Roanoke City Police continue to search for man wanted for double fatal shooting
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash
Vinton woman found safe
Goodwill Grocery Store set to open in Northwest Roanoke City.
First Goodwill Grocery store in the country will open in Roanoke

Latest News

Here @ Home: Nation of Lifesavers Campaign
Here @ Home: Nation of Lifesavers Campaign
Cloudy skies will remain for most of this week.
Clouds hang tight; rain builds in tonight
The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
Statement issued over Lynchburg gynecologist sexual misconduct allegations
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike