Both lanes of 220 Southbound in Franklin Co. closed

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to seek alternative routes after a Monday afternoon crash.

According to deputies, 220 Southbound towards Route 619 through Craig Jamison Auction is closed until further notice.

Deputies say a logging truck has overturned, but there are no known injuries.

WDBJ7 will post an update once more information becomes available.

