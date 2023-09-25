Checking in on Maui’s wildfire recovery effort

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been more than a month since Maui was hit with devastating wildfires.

As residents begin to make their way back into the heavily affected neighborhood of Lahaina, what does recovery looks like?

What challenges remain moving forward?

Those are questions we’ll ask of our sister station tonight on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk.

Join Leanna Scachetti and Hawaii News Now Anchor Dillon Ancheta live Monday evening for an update from Honolulu.

