Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Checking in on Maui’s wildfire recovery effort

Join Leanna Scachetti and Hawaii News Now Anchor Dillon Ancheta live at 6:30 p.m. for an update...
Join Leanna Scachetti and Hawaii News Now Anchor Dillon Ancheta live at 6:30 p.m. for an update from Honolulu.(MGN)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been more than a month since Maui was hit with devastating wildfires.

As residents begin to make their way back into the heavily affected neighborhood of Lahaina, what does recovery looks like?

What challenges remain moving forward?

Those are questions we’ll ask of our sister station tonight on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk.

Join Leanna Scachetti and Hawaii News Now Anchor Dillon Ancheta live Monday evening for an update from Honolulu.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies along Blue Ridge Parkway
South Carolina woman dead after falling along Blue Ridge Parkway
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash
There are several police units on the scene.
Roanoke City Police continue to search for man wanted for double fatal shooting
Vinton woman found safe
Goodwill Grocery Store set to open in Northwest Roanoke City.
First Goodwill Grocery store in the country will open in Roanoke

Latest News

School Drive Apartments
John Redd Smith Elementary School to reopen as School Drive Apartments
ROCI vigil
ROCI vigil
Stonehaus Farms
Stonehaus Farms works to preserve food and the arts for the Martinsville community
Christiansburg LewisGale new ER
Christiansburg Lewis Gale new ER