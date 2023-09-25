Fire severely damages home in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A home in Danville was heavily in a fire early Monday morning, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews say they responded to the 40 block of Oak Ridge Ave for a reported structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from a single-story home.

All of the residents made it out safely.

Crews say the home will not be occupied until repairs are made.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.