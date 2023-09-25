Birthdays
Fire severely damages home in Danville

Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A home in Danville was heavily in a fire early Monday morning, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews say they responded to the 40 block of Oak Ridge Ave for a reported structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from a single-story home.

All of the residents made it out safely.

Crews say the home will not be occupied until repairs are made.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

