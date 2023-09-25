Freedom First Credit Union partners with local non-profits in Play for Purpose

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Freedom First Credit Union is kicking off a new program that is sure to be a slam dunk with football and basketball fans.

This fall the credit union will partner with a different non-profit in the New River Valley and Lynchburg for every home football game. They will donate 100 dollars for every first down made by the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Liberty Flames.

And when the leaves fall and the sports move to the hardwood they will make the same donations for every free throw each basketball team makes.

“I think its huge for the community. You know sometimes when you are presenting 15 hundred two, thousand dollars it doesn’t seem like a large amount. But in the grand scheme of things when you think about the fact that you are providing a bed for a child to sleep on its truly a huge huge thing that we are doing today,” said Marketing Executive of New River Valley Carie Kingery.

