Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Freedom First Credit Union partners with local non-profits in Play for Purpose

By Kaitlyn Dillon and Reid Campbell
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Freedom First Credit Union is kicking off a new program that is sure to be a slam dunk with football and basketball fans.

This fall the credit union will partner with a different non-profit in the New River Valley and Lynchburg for every home football game. They will donate 100 dollars for every first down made by the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Liberty Flames.

And when the leaves fall and the sports move to the hardwood they will make the same donations for every free throw each basketball team makes.

“I think its huge for the community. You know sometimes when you are presenting 15 hundred two, thousand dollars it doesn’t seem like a large amount. But in the grand scheme of things when you think about the fact that you are providing a bed for a child to sleep on its truly a huge huge thing that we are doing today,” said Marketing Executive of New River Valley Carie Kingery.

To learn more about the different groups Freedom First Credit Union will be partnering with throughout the season click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies along Blue Ridge Parkway
South Carolina woman dead after falling along Blue Ridge Parkway
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash
There are several police units on the scene.
Roanoke City Police continue to search for man wanted for double fatal shooting
Vinton woman found safe
Goodwill Grocery Store set to open in Northwest Roanoke City.
First Goodwill Grocery store in the country will open in Roanoke

Latest News

Play for Purpose
Play for Purpose
Stonehaus Farms
Stonehaus Farms
City Council ARPA tour
City Council ARPA tour
Gynecologist statement
Gynecologist statement