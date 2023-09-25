Here @ Home learns some golfing tips for beginners

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - This time of year is perfect for getting outside and learning a new skill, such as golf.

However, getting on the course may be intimidating at first so Kate Capodanno stopped by the Pete Dye River Course to hear more about their tips for beginners.

Learn how to stay on par with your golfing game over the next few weeks with our series on how to get you out on the golf course and have a really great time.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.