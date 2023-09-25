Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

John Redd Smith Elementary School to reopen as School Drive Apartments

School Drive Apartments
School Drive Apartments(Historic Collective)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former elementary school in Collinsville is being turned into a new, unique housing option for residents.

John Redd Smith Elementary School closed in 2018, but it will soon reopen as School Drive Apartments this year.

It will include 39 units with one and two-bedroom options and a restored gym.

The bones along with the historic elements of the school will be kept in tact such as the chalk boards.

The rent will be between $895 and $1,195 per month.

“To go in and bring it back to life is a part of what the Historic Collective is about,” said Walt Boyle, Historic Collective spokesperson. “We repurpose buildings to maintain the historic integrity that is reflective of the community and culture in general, as a whole.”

Residents will begin moving in in October and there will be a ribbon cutting in November.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies along Blue Ridge Parkway
South Carolina woman dead after falling along Blue Ridge Parkway
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash
There are several police units on the scene.
Roanoke City Police continue to search for man wanted for double fatal shooting
Vinton woman found safe
Goodwill Grocery Store set to open in Northwest Roanoke City.
First Goodwill Grocery store in the country will open in Roanoke

Latest News

City Council ARPA tour
City Council ARPA tour
Gynecologist statement
Gynecologist statement
ROCI vigil
ROCI vigil
Stonehaus Farms
Stonehaus Farms works to preserve food and the arts for the Martinsville community