John Redd Smith Elementary School to reopen as School Drive Apartments

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former elementary school in Collinsville is being turned into a new, unique housing option for residents.

John Redd Smith Elementary School closed in 2018, but it will soon reopen as School Drive Apartments this year.

It will include 39 units with one and two-bedroom options and a restored gym.

The bones along with the historic elements of the school will be kept in tact such as the chalk boards.

The rent will be between $895 and $1,195 per month.

“To go in and bring it back to life is a part of what the Historic Collective is about,” said Walt Boyle, Historic Collective spokesperson. “We repurpose buildings to maintain the historic integrity that is reflective of the community and culture in general, as a whole.”

Residents will begin moving in in October and there will be a ribbon cutting in November.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.