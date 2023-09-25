Birthdays
New logo for Roanoke landmark, as RCPS sign goes up on former Roanoke Times building

A landmark in downtown Roanoke has a new logo, after the new Roanoke City Public Schools sign...
A landmark in downtown Roanoke has a new logo, after the new Roanoke City Public Schools sign went up on the former Roanoke Times building on Monday.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke landmark is getting a new logo.

What used to be the home of the Roanoke Times on Campbell Avenue will soon become the Central Administration Building for Roanoke City Public Schools.

And the new sign went up on Monday.

Some school system employees are already working in the building, and the full renovation should be complete by the fall of 2024.

