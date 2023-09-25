New logo for Roanoke landmark, as RCPS sign goes up on former Roanoke Times building

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke landmark is getting a new logo.

What used to be the home of the Roanoke Times on Campbell Avenue will soon become the Central Administration Building for Roanoke City Public Schools.

And the new sign went up on Monday.

Some school system employees are already working in the building, and the full renovation should be complete by the fall of 2024.

