NRVCS celebrates opening of expanded home for New Horizons program

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Valley Community Services is celebrating the opening of an expanded facility in Radford.

The New Horizons facility has a new crisis stabilization unit with room for 12 patients.

The clinic takes adults from around the NRV who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

NRVCS says this facility has a focus on recovery for its patients.

“We will be able to reduce the number of folks in our community that have to go far away to the hospital right now,” Senior Director of Clinical Services at NRVCS Melanie Adkins said. “Many times individuals from our community find themselves having to travel as far as Fairfax and Virginia Beach to find treatment.”

The facility takes voluntary and involuntary check-ins.

