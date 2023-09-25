Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City

The aircraft landed safely and taxied under its own power to Gate A14.
The aircraft landed safely and taxied under its own power to Gate A14.(Source: Gray News)
By Julia Scammahorn and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The Pittsburgh Steelers’ charter flight home from Las Vegas was forced to make an early-morning emergency landing in Kansas City.

The flight from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh after the Steelers’ Sunday Night Football game win took off just after 8 p.m. central time.

CBS affiliate KDKA’s news crews onboard the plane confirm the flight, Delta Air Lines flight 8867 was an Airbus A 330 and it landed safely just after 4 a.m. in Kansas City due to an oil pressure failure in one of the plane’s engines.

According to Kansas City International Airport spokesperson Joe McBride, the aircraft has 182 passengers and crew on board. The aircraft landed safely and taxied under its own power to Gate A14.

Fire trucks are at the scene inspecting the plane.

No one is injured and we’re told that everyone was still on the plane while it was being inspected.

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward posted on X about the emergency landing, joking about it being due to a call made during Sunday night’s game against Minkah Fitzpatrick for roughing the passer.

Heyward went on to say that the Steelers might need a ride to Pittsburgh from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who are rumored to be dating.

The team has been transferred to Delta Flight 9963, estimated to arrive in Kansas City at 9 a.m. central time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies along Blue Ridge Parkway
South Carolina woman dead after falling along Blue Ridge Parkway
There are several police units on the scene.
Roanoke City Police continue to search for man wanted for double fatal shooting
Vinton woman found safe
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash
Goodwill Grocery Store set to open in Northwest Roanoke City.
First Goodwill Grocery store in the country will open in Roanoke

Latest News

Community holds vigil to remember Crystal Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Remembering Crystal Brown, Melrose Ave. Shooting Victim
Zach Zwart, owner of Porterfield Run Farm in Boones Mill, showing customers what's growing on...
Grown Here at Home: Franklin County farmer uses YouTube channel to show what’s happening on the farm
Grown Here at Home: Franklin County farmer uses YouTube channel to show what’s happening on the farm
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 25, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 25, 2023