Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Sam Howell throws 4 interceptions and is sacked 9 times in the Commanders’ 37-3 loss to the Bills

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) on the ground after being sacked by Buffalo...
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) on the ground after being sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell put up some historic numbers with four interceptions and nine sacks.

It was the first time since 1995 than an NFL player had that sort of stat line.

Howell also is no longer unbeaten as an NFL starter after Washington was beaten 37-3 by the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Howell entered the rainy afternoon with a 95.0 rating this season, having thrown for 501 yards and three TDs with just one interception.

He also owned victories in all three of his pro starts since being drafted in the fifth round out of North Carolina in 2022: the last game last season, and the first two this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies along Blue Ridge Parkway
South Carolina woman dead after falling along Blue Ridge Parkway
There are several police units on the scene.
Roanoke City Police continue to search for man wanted for double fatal shooting
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash
Vinton woman found safe
Goodwill Grocery Store set to open in Northwest Roanoke City.
First Goodwill Grocery store in the country will open in Roanoke

Latest News

Herd improves to 3-0 after the 24-17 win at Edwards Stadium
Rasheen Ali runs for 174 yards and Marshall beats Virginia Tech 24-17
James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud during pregame warmups against Virginia on Sept. 9, 2023
Jordan McCloud accounts for 6 TDs, JMU holds off Utah State for 45-38 win
FFE Week 4 Player of the Week Tanner Evans, Christiansburg High School
FFE Week 4 Player of the Week: Tanner Evans, Christiansburg
Rondé Barber helps reveal his new plaque at Cave Spring's Bogle Stadium.
Rondé returns! Hall of Famer honored at Cave Spring High School homecoming