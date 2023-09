ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Rocky Mount will be celebrating their 150th Anniversary this weekend.

Cultural and Economic Development Director Daniel Pinard joins 7@four to let us know what to expect during the celebration.

The event will be held September 30 and October 1 from 3-10 p.m.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.