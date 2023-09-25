Work begins on site of new emergency room in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Work is underway to clear land for a new freestanding emergency room in Christiansburg.

“When we look at the patients we currently serve, and the way this region is growing, Christiansburg was a great option for that,” LewisGale Montgomery’s COO Devin Tobin said.

LewisGale Montgomery has plans to put the building on Route 8, next to Route 8 Donuts.

“It’s a 10,000 square foot ER, it’s going to have 24/7 emergency services,” Tobin said. “We have board certified ER Doc’s, er nurses, an on site lab, we also have all of the imaging capabilities so it’ll have a CT scanner, and all of the other things we need to do in order to take care of someone in an emergency,” Tobin explained.

Christiansburg town leaders say this will add to the quality of life for people living in town.

“Just having the accessibility particularly here and for the senior population of town I think is a great thing,” Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said.

The land is being cleared right now in order to bring in LewisGale’s third freestanding ER to the region. The other two locations are in Blue Hills and Cave Spring.

“We have seen it really enhance the ER services in a community and bring that care closer to home so when looking about where do we put the next one, how do we bring care to the community Christiansburg was the perfect selection for that,” Tobin said. “Also, especially with Montgomery being a level three Trauma Center, how do we continue to expand that care and bring it to the community?”

“I think that the need for this facility on this particular end of town, and certainly the end of the the other end of the county, Floyd County and all spots in between, make it an ideal location,” Barber emphasized.

This ER will be an extension of LewisGale Montgomery and the two facilities will work together to provide patient care.

