AGING IN PLACE: A Year in Review, helping families keep their older loved ones safe in their homes

Aging in Place marks one year anniversary
Aging in Place marks one year anniversary
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -We’ve reached the one year mark of our “Aging in Place” segment.

In our first interview with Beckie Spaid, Senior Home Care Specialist with Care Advantage, she explained what aging in place actually means.

“Aging in place is being able to remain in the home of your choice for as long as you wish,” says Spaid

Our segments have run the gamut. We’ve focused on everything from fall prevention to home care versus personal care, palliative care versus hospice care. Other topics we’ve covered include how to spot decline in our older loved ones, how to best prepare your home to accommodate the elderly, and what the difference is between wills and living wills.

There are so many important topics to consider with Aging in Place, and we’d like to hear some of your ideas.

You can reach out to Kimberly McBroom with segment suggestions at kimberly.mcbroom@wdbj7.com.

Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage would also love to hear your story ideas, and can offer insight into aging in place issues.

You can email Spaid at rspaid@careadvantageinc.com.

