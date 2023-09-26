Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a man wanted on multiple warrants in three jurisdictions.

Deputies say Colby Edward Ayers, 33, is wanted for narcotics possession, driving with a suspended/revoked license, failure to appear to court, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ayers is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, 5′9″, and weighs 165 pounds, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to to contact Investigator Dennis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

