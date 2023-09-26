Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location

(Buc-ee's)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buc-ee’s has reportedly bought over 21 acres near Mount Crawford for their future location just off Interstate 81.

According to a press release from S.L. Nusbaum Realty, Buc-ee’s Mt. Crawford, LLC has purchased 21.30 acres on Friedens Church Road in Rockingham County from Lispen LLC for just over 6.5 million dollars.

The future Buc-ee’s Super Center will reportedly be around 75,000 square feet of retail space, 120 fueling stations, multiple EV charging stations, and parking for over 650 cars, including bus and RV parking, according to the press release.

The future location will be off exit 240 on Interstate 81, and will be the second Virginia location, but the company says they plan on opening a total of four locations n the state over the next few years.

Rockingham County says the travel center is scheduled to open in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County

Most Read

The National Park Service said the Glassmine Falls Overlook is a tall, skinny waterfall that...
61-year-old reportedly falls off cliff, found dead 150 ft. below Blue Ridge Parkway
I-81 NB Roanoke Co.
I-81 northbound lane in Roanoke reopened
We'll see warmer and drier air return for the weekend.
Clouds and light rain linger Wednesday and Thursday
Alexander Baab
Man sentenced for abduction of 11-year-old Bedford girl
Colby Ayers
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man

Latest News

We'll see warmer and drier air return for the weekend.
Clouds and light rain linger Wednesday and Thursday
Afternoon Update - Wednesday, Sept. 27
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $850 million after months without a big winner
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
(FILE)
UVA program helping students stay connected