Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buc-ee’s has reportedly bought over 21 acres near Mount Crawford for their future location just off Interstate 81.

According to a press release from S.L. Nusbaum Realty, Buc-ee’s Mt. Crawford, LLC has purchased 21.30 acres on Friedens Church Road in Rockingham County from Lispen LLC for just over 6.5 million dollars.

The future Buc-ee’s Super Center will reportedly be around 75,000 square feet of retail space, 120 fueling stations, multiple EV charging stations, and parking for over 650 cars, including bus and RV parking, according to the press release.

The future location will be off exit 240 on Interstate 81, and will be the second Virginia location, but the company says they plan on opening a total of four locations n the state over the next few years.

Rockingham County says the travel center is scheduled to open in 2025.

