Career Quest helps thousands of students discover local careers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of students are visiting the Berglund Center on Tuesday for an opportunity to network.

In a tight job market, staff shortages continue to affect many across the country including local companies. The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development is leading an effort today to strengthen the talent pipeline.

Career Quest, is an annual event where large and small businesses gather to meet 7th graders from the local school systems.

“This event is all about teaching our middle school students, what careers are right here in their backyard.,” said Executive Director Morgan Romeo.

The purpose is to help kids discover different occupational and career opportunities available right here at home.

“One thing we figured out is that our talent and our kids here think that there are no jobs, you know, I grew up here, I didn’t think there was anything here and I moved away. And lo and behold, came back and really just start started to understand what all was here in terms of careers and jobs and good paying jobs,” explained Romeo.

From manufacturing, wholesale, healthcare, retail education, non-profits and so much more -- exposing students to the variety of career options available across our valley.

“This gives us an opportunity for our businesses to share with students, what is available, what career paths are available, not just entry-level jobs that when you come out of school you can start with, but how can you advance? And what can you do if you continue in that career path?” said Business and Development Manager Toni McLawhorn.

Buses from schools all over the valley dropped the students off so they could make those connections.

“So, we have about 3500 students that have come through over today and tomorrow. And each zone we have four of them has a variety of different businesses, for the kids to enjoy, and to interact with hands-on. So there’s lots of different activities. We’ve got tons of trucks here, tons of cars, tons of hands-on crafts, and things they can do that the kids will spend about 15 minutes in each zone. And then they’ll move on to the next to experience,” said Romeo.

Organizers encourage more businesses to sign up. Although it’s too late to get involved this fall, there is one more career quest for 10th graders coming up in the spring.

