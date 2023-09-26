Celebrating Edith Bolling Wilson in Wytheville

Wytheville, Va. (WDBJ) -Next month marks the 151st birthday of Edith Bolling Wilson and the 15th anniversary of the opening of the Birthplace Museum.

There are several events coming up to mark these special anniversaries.

Museum Executive Director Steven Dinero, and Museum Founder Farron Smith join us on Here @ Home to talk about the upcoming event called “Celebration and Retrospection.”

October 15, 2023 marks the 151st birthday of Edith Bolling Wilson and the 15th anniversary of the opening of the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum.

Starting at 2:30 pm that day, there will be a presentation of a documentary created by Wytheville native, Chris Conte at the Historic Millwald Theatre.

The documentary: The Bolling Wilson Hotel: History, Heritage, Hospitality shows Wytheville through the eyes of its Hotels in 1800-2023. Complimentary tickets available.

A “Wine & Cheese” event will follow at the Bolling Wilson Hotel with a special viewing of the HERSHEDE Hall Grandmother Clock that dates back to the George Wythe Hotel.

Guests are also invited to a meet and greet with documentary creator, Chris Conte.

Space is limited. To attend, a $15 donation will admit you to the event.

Call (276) 223-3438 or click here to reserve your spot.

