Concord man killed in hit-and-run; police searching for vehicle

Hit-and-run generic graphic
Hit-and-run generic graphic(AP)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Concord man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bedford County on September 21, according to Virginia State Police.

26-year-old Aaron Collins was killed in the crash.

Police say the crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Rt. 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Rt. 811.

According to police, Collins was walking westbound on Rt. 460, when he was hit by a vehicle. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence found at the scene of the crash suggests the vehicle involved was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series.

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash are asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.

