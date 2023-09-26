Concord man killed in hit-and-run; police searching for vehicle

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Concord man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bedford County on September 21, according to Virginia State Police.

26-year-old Aaron Collins was killed in the crash.

Police say the crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Rt. 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Rt. 811.

According to police, Collins was walking westbound on Rt. 460, when he was hit by a vehicle. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence found at the scene of the crash suggests the vehicle involved was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series.

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash are asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.