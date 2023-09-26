Experts speak about growing food insecurity in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Over the past few years, the nation has faced a perfect storm of conditions that have made it harder to put food on the table.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is stepping in to help our neighbors fill the gaps, but food banks, aren’t immune to the soaring costs impacting our nation.

CEO and President of Feeding Southwest Virginia Pamela Irvine stopped by to tell us more about how the upcoming reauthorization of the Farm Bill could impact food services to our hometowns.

For instance, higher operations costs, sustained increased demand for food, decreased donations, supply chain disruptions, and dwindling government support, are making it harder than usual for Feeding SWVA to help our neighbors keep food on the table.

Tune in to Here @ Home to learn how food insecurity is affecting our hometowns.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.