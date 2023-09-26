Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Experts speak about growing food insecurity in Southwest Virginia

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Over the past few years, the nation has faced a perfect storm of conditions that have made it harder to put food on the table.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is stepping in to help our neighbors fill the gaps, but food banks, aren’t immune to the soaring costs impacting our nation.

CEO and President of Feeding Southwest Virginia Pamela Irvine stopped by to tell us more about how the upcoming reauthorization of the Farm Bill could impact food services to our hometowns.

For instance, higher operations costs, sustained increased demand for food, decreased donations, supply chain disruptions, and dwindling government support, are making it harder than usual for Feeding SWVA to help our neighbors keep food on the table.

Tune in to Here @ Home to learn how food insecurity is affecting our hometowns.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking and entering near high school
One dead after incident near Eastern Montgomery High School
Both lanes of 220 Southbound in Franklin Co. closed
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash
Colby Ayers
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man
Clouds hang tough again today with areas of mist, drizzle and a few showers.
Occasional mist/drizzle expected this evening

Latest News

Here @ Home: Healing Strides Teens Mental Health
Healing Strides spreads hope through horse riding.
7@four: RVPF
7@four: RVPF
Alexander Baab
Man sentenced for abduction of 11-year-old Bedford girl
Edith Bolling Wilson Museum
Edith Bolling Wilson Museum
Here @ Home: Healing Strides Teens Mental Health
Here @ Home: Healing Strides Teens Mental Health