Florida leaders visit Danville’s Project Imagine after being inspired by the program

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s successful gang intervention model is catching the attention of other states.

Project Imagine works with the youth to try and steer them away from crime and help them achieve a bright future.

On Tuesday, they hosted leaders from the Roundtable of St. Lucie County, Florida to discuss their program and exchange ideas.

The Roundtable consists of leaders who address the obstacles that children face.

The group requested a site visit to Danville after seeing Project Imagine’s presentation at the International Gang Conference.

“We saw the collaboration,” said Teresa Bishop, Project Director for Ignite Youth Alliance. “We saw the work that, even though they are separate, [the Danville Police Department] is doing things in their lane, then Project Imagine is doing their things in their lane. Together they’re coming together to get to outcomes.”

Project Imagine plans to head down to St. Lucie County, Florida for a site visit in the future.

