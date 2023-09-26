Gretna Branch Library reveals major renovations to the public with grand reopening

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations are officially complete at the Gretna Branch Library.

The Gretna Branch Library hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to celebrate its grand reopening.

They began renovations last year and received feedback on what the community wanted to see.

The interior is now double in size leaving room for larger, separate reading spaces for adults, teens, and children and an expanded Spanish reading section.

“It’s just been a dream come true to finally get to see it,” said Adrian Badgett, Gretna Branch Library Manager. “The openness is amazing. You come in like, ‘wow, what happened?’ We’re just really excited.”

The outside has also been completely transformed with an enclosed children’s reading patio, a music maze, a study patio, and more.

“The town of Gretna, and the surrounding residents, I think they’ll be very excited. Now, you don’t have to really travel down the road. You can come right here to your library and have a lot of different things that you and your family can do,” added Badgett.

The outdoor study space is also equipped with charging outlets and Wi-Fi.

“We’re between two schools. With the with the kids getting out of school in the evening, they can come over and their parents can pick them up, and they’ll be able to do their homework,” said Badgett.

For a list of all of the upcoming programing and events at the library, visit https://pcplib.org/.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.