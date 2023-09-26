Healing Strides spreads hope through horse riding.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we round out this Suicide Prevention and Awareness month, we wanted to focus our attention on giving hope and purpose to those dealing with suicidal thoughts.

It’s estimated that suicide is the number 2 cause of death in the United States for children ages 7 to 17. Additionally, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a spike in numbers of those who have lost hope.

Healing Strides is an Equine Assisted Activities and Therapy Program which includes therapeutic riding for those going through difficult times.

CEO Healing Strides of Va. Carol Young stopped by Here @ Home to tell us more on how they are working to help bring hope to the children of our hometowns.

