Lynchburg man dies after Amherst County crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man died from injuries sustained in a crash in Amherst County Sunday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Lleyson Romundo.

Police say the crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. at the intersection of Dillard Road and Thomas Road.

According to witnesses, Romundo was driving a Nissan SUV on Thomas Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign, ran off the road, and hit an embankment along Dillard Road.

Romundo was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died on Monday.

