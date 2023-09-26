Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Lynchburg man dies after Amherst County crash

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man died from injuries sustained in a crash in Amherst County Sunday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Lleyson Romundo.

Police say the crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. at the intersection of Dillard Road and Thomas Road.

According to witnesses, Romundo was driving a Nissan SUV on Thomas Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign, ran off the road, and hit an embankment along Dillard Road.

Romundo was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking and entering near high school
One dead after incident near Eastern Montgomery High School
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash
Both lanes of 220 Southbound in Franklin Co. closed
The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
Statement issued over Lynchburg gynecologist sexual misconduct allegations
Colby Ayers
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man

Latest News

Franklin Co. road closure
Franklin Co. road closure
Both lanes of 220 Southbound in Franklin Co. closed
Pedestrian killed in Franklin County crash; Virginia State Police investigating
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash