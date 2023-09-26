Lynchburg police seize international package containing drugs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police seized an international package Tuesday containing eight pounds of ketamine, according to the department.

Police say the LPD/Vice Unit received a tip about a package arriving in Lynchburg that contained drugs.

The package’s intended recipient, who was identified as 30-year-old Lei Li, of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested without incident and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule III Substance.

The Lynchburg Police Department was assisted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

