Lynchburg police seize international package containing drugs

Lei Li mugshot.
Lei Li mugshot.(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police seized an international package Tuesday containing eight pounds of ketamine, according to the department.

Police say the LPD/Vice Unit received a tip about a package arriving in Lynchburg that contained drugs.

The package’s intended recipient, who was identified as 30-year-old Lei Li, of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested without incident and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule III Substance.

The Lynchburg Police Department was assisted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

