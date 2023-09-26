Birthdays
Man sentenced for abduction of 11-year-old Bedford girl

Alexander Baab
Alexander Baab(Bedford County Circuit Court)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Florida man has been sentenced by the Bedford County Circuit Court for the abduction of an 11-year-old girl in June 2023.

Alexander Baab pled guilty to charges of abduction and computer solicitation of a minor on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to a total of 20 years on both charges with 16 years and four months suspended.

Baab will serve an active sentence of 1 year and 10 months, followed by eight years of probation.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance, Baab turned 18 years old a few months before he met the victim online.

Nance says the victim did not reveal her true age to Baab but claimed to be 14 years old. The two entered into a online relationship until June of 2023 when the she said that she would harm herself if he did not come to Virginia and help her leave. The victim’s parents were not aware of her intentions to leave with Baab.

Nance added that the victim left with Baab and his mother, Concetta Karen Chavis, who was under the false assumption that victim was 18 years old.

Chavis remains in custody as she awaits trial for the charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

