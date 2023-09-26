New exhibition of Gainsboro drawings spans two Roanoke museums

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new exhibition in Roanoke is so large and consequential, it spans two museums.

‘Gainsboro Road and Beyond’ features 200 pen and ink drawings by David Ramey.

Half are on view at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture at Center in the Square. The rest are just a few steps away at the Taubman Museum of Art.

Some of the scenes are familiar.

But most of Ramey’s drawings depict life in Gainsboro before integration, a time when Henry Street was the center of African American commerce and culture.

“It’s amazing that by all accounts, he never worked from photographs, just worked from his own memory,” said Karl Willers, Chief Curator at the Taubman Museum, “and many of the scenes of Henry Street of Gainsboro Road, of the northeast sector of Roanoke had already disappeared.”

Tuesday morning, a bus tour from Arkansas stopped at the Harrison Museum on the way home from a visit to Washington DC.

The group took a closer look at Ramey’s drawings, and the essays he wrote about many of the scenes he documented before his death in 2017.

Charles Price is Board President of the Harrison Museum.

“You don’t have to talk to understand what it’s about,” Price told WDBJ7, “but you’re amazed at times of this man’s capability of putting pen to sketches, pen to paper, to make a story.”

‘Gainsboro Road and Beyond’ will remain on view at both museums through the end of March.

Tour groups must pay an admission fee, but individuals can visit both museums for free during the exhibition.

And organizers are hoping the display of David Ramey’s work will encourage more people to share their memories with the Gainsboro History Project.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.