NRV Housing Trust Fund supporting two NRV projects

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Over $1.8 million is going to fund two housing projects in the New River Valley.

One project is in Blacksburg and the other in Pulaski.

“This provides a well rounded product for what our need are now in Pulaski County,” Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said. “We are a growing population but we are hamstrung because of of limited housing. This is going to I think move the needle quite a bit with the number of units and the the type of units that will now be available in the Town of Pulaski.”

The money comes from the New River Valley Housing Trust Fund. The Pulaski project is turning the old Claremont Elementary School building into rental units.

“We’re going to see construction going on within the next couple of months and hopefully we’ll have this this project without any further complications or delays, constructed within a couple of years,” Sweet said.

Between the two housing projects, over 100 rental units will be created in the region.

“This will raise the county’s population with our target of 40,000 people by the year 2030 and will also benefit the town’s population as well because it’s inside the town limits,” Sweet said.

