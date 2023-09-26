Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl is this weekend
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2023 Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl fundraiser is happening on Saturday beginning at the Hotel Roanoke.
The event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. and is a trivia/scavenger hunt through Downtown Roanoke for a time travel adventure.
Funds raised will go towards interpretive signage throughout the Roanoke area for Claytor Clinic.
RVPF Board of Trustees Lynsey Crantz Allie and Whitney Leeson stopped by 7@four to tell us more about what to expect.
