Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl is this weekend

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2023 Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl fundraiser is happening on Saturday beginning at the Hotel Roanoke.

The event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. and is a trivia/scavenger hunt through Downtown Roanoke for a time travel adventure.

Funds raised will go towards interpretive signage throughout the Roanoke area for Claytor Clinic.

RVPF Board of Trustees Lynsey Crantz Allie and Whitney Leeson stopped by 7@four to tell us more about what to expect.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking and entering near high school
One dead after incident near Eastern Montgomery High School
Both lanes of 220 Southbound in Franklin Co. closed
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash
Colby Ayers
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man
Clouds hang tough again today with areas of mist, drizzle and a few showers.
Occasional mist/drizzle expected this evening

Latest News

Here @ Home: Edith Bolling Wilson Museum May
Celebrating Edith Bolling Wilson in Wytheville
Gretna Branch Library reopens
Gretna Branch Library reveals major renovations to the public with grand reopening
Here @ Home: Healing Strides Teens Mental Health
Healing Strides spreads hope through horse riding.
7@four: RVPF
7@four: RVPF