The Red Cross Blood Donor Center celebrates grand opening in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Red Cross Blood Donor Center opened their Roanoke location on Tuesday.

Mayor Sherman Lea was joined by the Roanoke Regional chamber at the Church Avenue location - which has been newly renovated for both blood donors and the groups Southwest Virginia Humanitarian services.

Food, fellowship and tours were all offered. Volunteers say the center brings new opportunities to save lives. American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia Executive Director Jackie Grant emphasized the impact of the new building.

“These are volunteer donors that are giving the gift of life so we want folks to feel comfortable, we want them to have chairs that are nice, have a nice area where after their blood donation they can have a snack. [It’s] just important that we take care of them,” said Grant.

