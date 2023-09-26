Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the drawing of a new Alabama congressional map with greater representation for Black voters to proceed, rejecting the state’s plea to retain Republican-drawn lines that were struck down by a lower court.

In refusing to intervene, the justices allowed a court-appointed special master’s work to continue. On Monday, he submitted three proposals that would create a second congressional district where Black voters comprise a majority of the voting-age population or close to it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking and entering near high school
One dead after incident near Eastern Montgomery High School
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash
Both lanes of 220 Southbound in Franklin Co. closed
The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
Statement issued over Lynchburg gynecologist sexual misconduct allegations
Colby Ayers
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Anchor Dillon Ancheta joined Leanna Scachetti with an update from Honolulu.
WDBJ7+: Checking in on the Maui Wildfire recovery efforts with Hawaii News Now
Thousands of students attend Career Quest.
Career Quest helps thousands of students discover local careers
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023....
Trump lawyers say prosecutors want to ‘silence’ him with gag order in his federal 2020 election case
FILE - UAW union members picket on the street in front of a Stellantis distribution center,...
Biden will join the UAW strike picket line. Experts can’t recall the last time a president did that