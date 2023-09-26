Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business

A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTWELL, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Elmer Buchta Trucking has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to the company, it has been in operation since 1938 when it started as a livestock and farm equipment hauler.

Representatives did not share an immediate reason as to why the company has filed for bankruptcy protection. The filing was made earlier this month.

The trucking company was acquired by Transport Acquisitions earlier this year. At that time, Transport Acquisitions shared that it planned to expand the trucking company’s brand and footprint.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Elmer Buchta Trucking has 100 drivers and more than 230 vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking and entering near high school
One dead after incident near Eastern Montgomery High School
Both lanes of 220 Southbound in Franklin Co. closed
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash
Colby Ayers
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man
Clouds hang tough again today with areas of mist, drizzle and a few showers.
Occasional mist/drizzle expected this evening

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire
Pulaski Co. Ag day
Pulaski Co. Ag day
Blood Donor Center
The Red Cross Blood Donor Center celebrates grand opening in Roanoke
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple exec defends tech giant’s decision to make Google default search engine on Apple iPhones, Macs