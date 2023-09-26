Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Uber Eats will accept SNAP benefits beginning next year

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who...
Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.(Uber Technologies)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Uber Eats is taking steps to make sure more people have access to fresh groceries.

The company announced it will allow customers to use food stamps for food orders beginning next year.

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.

The company announced it will also begin to accept flexible spending account cards and flex cards that are issued through managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking and entering near high school
One dead after incident near Eastern Montgomery High School
Both lanes of 220 Southbound in Franklin Co. closed
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash
Colby Ayers
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man
The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
Statement issued over Lynchburg gynecologist sexual misconduct allegations

Latest News

FILE - UAW union members picket on the street in front of a Stellantis distribution center,...
Biden arrives in Michigan to join UAW strike picket line
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers
Lei Li mugshot.
Lynchburg police seize international package containing drugs
A lawsuit claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer over missing curly fries.
Jack in the Box employee shot at customer over curly fries, lawsuit says
Career Quest at the Berglund Center
Career Quest at the Berglund Center