Virginia Western celebrates 15th anniversary of CCAP program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Western Community College celebrated the Community College Access Program’s (CCAP) 15th anniversary on Saturday.

Over the 15-year period, CCAP has given $10.5 million in tuition assistance and reduced debt for more than 4,200 students, according to the college.

“CCAP allowed me to go to college for two years without worrying about financial burdens” as a new mother, said Paige Wainwright, who graduated in 2019 with a degree in Science. She works in health care administration. She remarked that volunteer services were a highlight of her CCAP experience. “I remember we cleaned piles of leaves,” she said, with she and her fellow CCAP students having some fun jumping in them as well. “I loved doing volunteer work.” Wainwright also remembered bagging rice for food donations as part of her CCAP service-learning project.

Students who received CCAP have volunteered 30,837 hours of community service since the program’s inception, according to the college.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.