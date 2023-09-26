Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Virginia Western celebrates 15th anniversary of CCAP program

Virginia Western Community College
Virginia Western Community College(WBDJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Western Community College celebrated the Community College Access Program’s (CCAP) 15th anniversary on Saturday.

Over the 15-year period, CCAP has given $10.5 million in tuition assistance and reduced debt for more than 4,200 students, according to the college.

“CCAP allowed me to go to college for two years without worrying about financial burdens” as a new mother, said Paige Wainwright, who graduated in 2019 with a degree in Science. She works in health care administration. She remarked that volunteer services were a highlight of her CCAP experience. “I remember we cleaned piles of leaves,” she said, with she and her fellow CCAP students having some fun jumping in them as well. “I loved doing volunteer work.” Wainwright also remembered bagging rice for food donations as part of her CCAP service-learning project.

Students who received CCAP have volunteered 30,837 hours of community service since the program’s inception, according to the college.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking and entering near high school
One dead after incident near Eastern Montgomery High School
Both lanes of 220 Southbound in Franklin Co. closed
18-year-old dies in Botetourt motorcycle crash
Colby Ayers
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man
The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
Statement issued over Lynchburg gynecologist sexual misconduct allegations

Latest News

Career Quest at the Berglund Center
Career Quest at the Berglund Center
Thousands of students attend Career Quest.
Career Quest helps thousands of students discover local careers
RCPS sign
RCPS sign
A landmark in downtown Roanoke has a new logo, after the new Roanoke City Public Schools sign...
New logo for Roanoke landmark, as RCPS sign goes up on former Roanoke Times building