Anchored In Faith Together to host breast cancer survivor party

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Anchored In Faith Together (AIFT) will be having their Breast Cancer Survivors/AIFT’s Inspiration In Pink Release Party next month and AIFT’s Inspirational Calendar of 2024 will be released and available at the event.

Lisa Allagas and Leeann Allagas joined us on 7@4 tell us all about this event.

It will be held at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center in its Shenandoah Room from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, October 1. There will be a silent auction and raffle.

