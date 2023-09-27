Birthdays
Anchored In Faith Together to host breast cancer survivor party

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Anchored In Faith Together (AIFT) will be having their Breast Cancer Survivors/AIFT’s Inspiration In Pink Release Party next month and AIFT’s Inspirational Calendar of 2024 will be released and available at the event.

Lisa Allagas and Leeann Allagas joined us on 7@4 tell us all about this event.

It will be held at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center in its Shenandoah Room from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, October 1. There will be a silent auction and raffle.

