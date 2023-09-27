Annual fundraiser to help buy kids Christmas presents in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People can have a night under the stars in Northwest Roanoke and help a good cause.

The Hope Center is hosting its second annual fundraiser dinner this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The non-profit focuses on providing activities to the youth and feeding families.

Money raised will primarily help fund the center’s Christmas party where kids get presents and a visit from Santa. Any funds left over will be used to pay the bills.

“The biggest thing is we’re able to keep the doors open. We’re able to keep the rent paid and pay the utilizes,” said Darlene Lewis, Executive Director of the Hope Center. “That’s another reason we do the fundraiser is that it helps us to keep the doors open which means now we can continue to meet the needs of the community.”

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.