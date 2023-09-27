Blacksburg middle schooler named among Top 300 Stem students in the nation

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a growing field, educators are always looking to get kids involved in--Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. A national competition is giving students an opportunity to showcase their talents in STEM.

Homeschool student, Isaac Storm is quite literally taking the world of STEM by storm as he represented the Blacksburg area at the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge (JIC) with a project that hits close to home.

Biking is a hobby, sport and exercise anyone can learn to do but for Isaac, it’s a passion of his he hopes to take to the professional level one day. Until then, Isaac is learning everything he can about the sport—which ultimately inspired him to create a science fair project—Bro, does weight even matter?

“I went to the McDonald Hollow Trail System, and we did a lot of testing there, collected some data, got some results and we found out that weight doesn’t matter on shorter less intense rides. For hypothesis 2, we found out weight does matter on longer higher intensity rides and that putting weight on the wheels, does slow you down more than putting weight on the frame,” said Storm.

After winning top honors at his local science fair, Isaac was among nearly 2,000 students from 49 states invited to compete in the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge.

“A student who has a solid understanding of the scientific method or engineering design process can really go far. They’re looking at the student’s ability to communicate about their research project, they’re looking for sound methodology, design and just the ability to explain their conclusions,” said Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge Director, Raeva Ramadorai.

JIC recently announced the Top 300 of the competition. Isaac being named among that prestigious group.

“It was pretty cool. I was looking at my email at lunch and I saw oh I got into the top 300. Let’s go. Yea it was pretty cool,” said Storm.

Isaac’s mom said she’s proud of his accomplishments and even more so because of the uncertainty that can come with homeschooling.

“We try our very hardest to make sure we’re doing quality science, quality math, quality humanities. But you never know if you’re really hitting the mark. So, to be able to have an outside metric approving that work and approving the work that Isaac’s put in, that’s really encouraging,” said Isaac’s mom, Jody Storm.

“We are hoping that through this competition students gain a sense of confidence and feel encourage to then continue those passions in STEM and scientific research in high school and beyond,” said Ramadorai.

And as for Isaac’s future in STEM…

“I’ve been kind of thinking about astronomy and astrophysics, but I haven’t really thought too much about it,” said Storm.

Each of the Top 300 Junior Innovators received a $125 award from the Department of Defense STEM. The top 30 will head to Washington D.C. to compete for $25,000 during finals week in October.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.