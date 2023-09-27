Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Campbell County Schools bus involved in crash, police say

There were approximately 15 children on the bus at the time of the crash, with some reporting non-life threatening injuries, police said.
School bus crash, generic
School bus crash, generic(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are investigating a crash involving a Campbell County Schools bus.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Main St. in Altavista.

The bus was struck in the rear by another vehicle, Altavista Police said.

There were approximately 15 children on the bus at the time of the crash, with some reporting non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The children were being checked out by Campbell County EMS crews Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not released further details.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Park Service said the Glassmine Falls Overlook is a tall, skinny waterfall that...
61-year-old reportedly falls off cliff, found dead 150 ft. below Blue Ridge Parkway
I-81 NB Roanoke Co.
I-81 northbound lane in Roanoke reopened
We'll see warmer and drier air return for the weekend.
Clouds and light rain linger Wednesday and Thursday
Alexander Baab
Man sentenced for abduction of 11-year-old Bedford girl
Colby Ayers
Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man

Latest News

How to Communicate with your Pet
Pet Talk: How to Communicate with your Pet
Career Choice Expo West
Thousands of students attend 10th annual Career Choice Expo West
Roanoke's Art By Bus program is back on the road for the first time since the pandemic.
Roanoke's Art by Bus program is back on the road
Dan River Falls renovations
Dan River Falls sees new windows and fresh paint as transformation continues