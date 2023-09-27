Campbell County Schools bus involved in crash, police say

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are investigating a crash involving a Campbell County Schools bus.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Main St. in Altavista.

The bus was struck in the rear by another vehicle, Altavista Police said.

There were approximately 15 children on the bus at the time of the crash, with some reporting non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The children were being checked out by Campbell County EMS crews Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not released further details.

