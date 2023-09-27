Clouds and light rain linger Wednesday and Thursday

Cloudy skies remain through Thursday

Tracking daily rain/mist/drizzle chances

Clearing up for the weekend

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Our cool air wedge continues with below average temperatures and damp weather over the next few days. Clouds hang tough through tomorrow with areas of mist, drizzle and light rain showers. Highs only climb into the 60s for many of us.

Mainly cloudy today with mist, drizzle and light showers. (WDBJ Weather)

More of the same on Thursday as highs get a little warmer and close in on 70F.

We warm back into the 70s by the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

Rain coverage appears more spotty and scattered as opposed to an all-day rain. Likewise, any rain totals remain fairly low this week, likely under .25″ in most areas. Some areas will see rain one day while others will not. Unfortunately, even with a daily chance for passing showers, this will not help out too much with our drought.

The pattern features more drizzle and occasional rain instead of all-day washouts. Rainfall is likely less than .50" through the end of the week. (WDBJ7)

EARLY LOOK AT THE WEEKEND

Closing out the workweek we could still see some stray showers early Friday followed by partial clearing. High pressure will build in this weekend leading to a drier weather pattern. Afternoon highs will start to warm back up into the upper 60s and low 70s.

High pressure will continue to hover over our region throughout the weekend. This would allow the weather pattern to start moving more west to east again. Our high temperatures will soar well into the 70s by Sunday and Monday.

High pressure will lead to more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretches, some of our hometowns are now included in a Severe and Moderate drought. A Severe Drought is more extreme than Moderate, but regardless we are witnessing very dry conditions for our viewing area.

TROPICS

The tropics remain active as we work through the peak of hurricane season. For our interactive tracking map and more information, visit our Hurricane Center.

