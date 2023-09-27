Birthdays
Dan River Falls sees new windows and fresh paint as transformation continues

Dan River Falls renovations
Dan River Falls renovations(Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The massive White Mill in Danville that sat vacant for decades is now starting to see some changes.

Renovations to turn the old textile factory into Dan River Falls began last winter.

They are now one-third of the way through as windows and a fresh coat of white paint are being added to the outside.

“It’ll make an incredible change,” said David Vos, Alexander Company Development Project Manager. “There’s been so much progress made in the River District and in Danville, but there was always this. Ironically, it was called the white mill, but it was dark. There was no lights on. The building sat vacant for decades.”

On the inside, framework is being done for the 150 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

The first floor will include a fitness center, community room, local and chain restaurants, businesses, and on site property management.

“Having the lights bouncing off the river as you come across the Main Street Bridge puts a exclamation point on everything that’s been accomplished here in Danville. No longer will you come into the city and see this dark building. You’ll see a shining example of what’s been happening elsewhere,” added Vos.

They say rent will be set at 30% of the median income in Danville depending on household size. Applications will open six months before completion.

“We’re probably at an all time high as far as people being rent burdened in America. It’s really gotten bad since COVID. Both with inflation and interest rates driving up prices of housing, people are really feeling the pinch. So, providing affordable housing like this workforce housing that we’re providing here, there’s a real strong need in that not only in this area, but that we’re seeing nationwide,” explained Vos.

They say they are still on track to be done with construction in 2024.

