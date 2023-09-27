Birthdays
Deaf Dog Awareness Week

What to know about adopting a deaf dog
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lee farm in Salem is filled with love and with dogs. They have four dogs right now, three are deaf. Christina and Chris Lee first adopted a deaf dog in 2010. Nitro had one big blue eye with a brown patch and a sweet disposition. He just could not hear.

The Lees soon realized many other people needed help training a deaf dog and nowhere to turn. That’s when Deaf Dogs Rock was born, an organization devoted not just to the rescue of deaf dogs but also to offering resources and training help for people who adopt deaf dogs.

Christina and Chris Lee talked to WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon during deaf dog awareness week where they shared what you need to know about adopting a deaf dog. They tell people that deaf dogs are not hard to train, just different.

The Lee’s know. They’ve adopted more than eight deaf dogs over the years.

“They’re like potato chips,” Christina Lee said. “You can’t stop at one.”

Nitro has since passed, but he is honored every September during Deaf Dog Awareness Week which coincides with his birthday.

For more information click here.

